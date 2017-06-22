Telegraph Voices: ‘New development will add to our fantastic city centre’

Can city now begin to compete with Leeds and Manchester?

Richard Wright, executive director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce

“I was asked whether I thought Sheffield would be able to compete with Leeds and/or Manchester when the city centre developments are complete and when New Era has finished its investment, including the new “China Quarter”.

I think it depends on what you want to compete in. If the person is asking will we have as big a retail offering or as big a professional services offer then I have to concede no.

If it’s can we compete as a dynamic, resilient, attractive destination that supports a mix of arts, retail and leisure then it is a resounding yes. Sheffield is a fantastic city centre. The Peace Gardens, the Winter Gardens, the Millenium Galleries, the Town Hall, the city hall and the theaters are second to none and mean that residential and tourist visits to the city centre can be a thing of pleasure. Done properly the new city centre offer and the Chinese development (and the recent refurbishment of the Moor) will add to that.

Of course they have to be done properly and achieve their objectives. As a business representation organisation we are always accused of focusing on the economics of any investment. I give no apologies for that. Sheffield is at the heart of the regional economy and needs to work well for the whole region to do well. Building nice buildings is relatively easy. Building the ones that do the job the city needs is something else. The new developments have to do two things. Firstly they need to keep people who routinely leave the region to shop here.

That depends on attracting and maintaining the right retail offer mixed with a good bar/restaurant/entertainment offer.

Secondly it needs to attract people from outside the region who spend their money here and boost our economy.

If we only attract people from other parts of the region into Sheffield who normally shop/play in other parts of the region we have failed. There will be no net economic gain. So back to the original question. I think that if we build something that is different, reflects us, is attractive to visitors, and has the right retailers we will compete with Leeds and Manchester. It’s not a numbers game - it’s a quality and differentiation game.”

‘The regeneration will put Sheffield on map’ - Jerry Cheung, managing director of New Era Development (UK) Ltd

“At New Era we very much feel that the entire regeneration of Sheffield will put the city on the map and give it the recognition is deserves as a place to live, work and visit.

Sheffield is up there with the likes of Manchester and Leeds and, in fact, with its quality of life it offers something above and beyond what they do.”

Sheffield is undergoing an exciting stage of redevelopment, which is transforming the entire city centre and surrounding areas.

It’s thrilling to see so many positive changes happening and it’s fantastic that New Era Square is a part of it.

New Era Square is a landmark development for not only Sheffield, but the entire region and the UK.

It represents substantial investment for the city and will create a cosmopolitan, urban destination for the entire Sheffield community to enjoy, bringing people together.

We want to enhance the multi-cultural feel of Sheffield and this new public square with its shops, bars and restaurants will do this.

The quality of the accommodation and its on-site facilities, including the ground floor retail and dining outlets, will provide a unique experience for residents and the local community.

The project will develop new opportunities for businesses through our China-UK Business Incubator, which will promote entrepreneurship and stimulate new trade links between China and Sheffield.

This will offer a fantastic opportunity for any local business looking to break into the Chinese market.”

Substance over style is how we do things’ - Julie Dore, leader, Sheffield Council

I am very excited about the way Sheffield city centre is transforming itself with cranes on the horizon and developments taking place across the city, from Kelham Island to The Moor, and from Sheffield Retail Quarter to New Era Square.

There is real and justified confidence in the city from developers and potential investors, as well as from the retailers we have been talking to who will become part of the Sheffield Retail Quarter. This optimism is good for the city, its people, the local jobs economy and for night-life. It’s good for the companies we’re attracting to the city – McLaren and Boeing for example. The Alive After Five scheme is bringing more and more people into the city to enjoy a growing number of cinemas, restaurants, festivals and activities – and this will continue to grow.

Sheffield has a unique offer for all those who live, work, learn and enjoy our city, with wellbeing and quality of life at the heart of what people love about the city. There is the rich cultural life, from a world-famous music scene to the biggest theatre complex in the UK outside London; we have a growing reputation as the UK’s outdoor city; there is a real spirit of enterprise and innovation in many of our key sectors, from advanced manufacturing to digital and healthcare. More than anything Sheffield is all about substance over style, if something is made here it will be of the highest quality, and there is an authenticity and integrity that is part of the very fabric of the city.

Sheffield competes not only at a national level, but internationally as well. And we are going from strength to strength.

‘Pieces of the jigsaw are coming together’ - MP for Sheffield Central, Paul Blomfield

“One by one the different pieces of the jigsaw are coming together and a new city centre is taking shape. After the delays that followed the world economic crash, it has inevitably taken time to get back on track. But now the future is emerging, building on recent initiatives - like the gateway from the station, the Millennium Gallery and the Peace Gardens - that attracted investment and life to the heart of the city.

“Work on first phase of the New Retail Quarter, with new shops and restaurants underpinned by HSBC’s commitment to a major new office is one of the most visible signs of progress. It comes as the Moor development passed an important milestone with the opening of the Light Cinema complex, together with more shops and restaurants.

“This development adds a new attraction to help build the ‘twilight economy’ in those quieter hours each day as the city centre transitions from daytime work and shopping to lively night-time entertainment. The next phase of the NRQ needs to create the space for more of the independent shops, alongside top brands, to build a distinctive retail offer – and with later opening hours.

“Hallam University’s new Institute of Arts is not only an imaginative redevelopment of the old Head Post Office, but should spark a redevelopment of Fitzalan Square, as ideas are coming together for the renewal of nearby Castlegate, providing an important link to Victoria Quays.

Across town, the University of Sheffield’s redevelopment of the St George’s quarter has provided a great pedestrian route linking their campus to the city. Both universities are key partners with the Council in bringing to life an exciting vision for the city, and the new Business Improvement District adds an important role in actively managing the city centre.

“Sheffield has always been a special place to live, study and work. Every day now it’s getting even better!”