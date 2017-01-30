Tent City homeless evicted from Sheffield's Park Hill flats

Homeless people living in Sheffield Tent City have been evicted from the site at Park Hill flats.

Sheffield Council workers and South Yorkshire Police officers arrived at the site this morning and told people staying there that they must leave.

Tent City at Park Hill Flats being evicted.

It comes after the local authority was granted a possession order at court which gave it the power to issue those residing there an order to move on.

More than 25 homeless people had been living at the camp outside Park Hill Flats which has been in operation since December 16.

Campaigners set up a 'tent city' to provide shelter for people living on the streets.

Camp organiser Anthony Cunningham said those at the city had been working together as a community, and helped to keep the issue of homelessness contained.

Tent City at Park Hill Flats being evicted.

The 31-year-old, who has been living at the site, said: "We worked together as a proper community. It was keeping everyone contained.

"The beauty of this was that everyone was helping each other out. One guy gave up alcohol because he had support of others."

He warned that people would now take up camp elsewhere in the city.

Sheffield Council has been contacted for comment.

Read more

Police probe into attack in Sheffield city centre

Jackknifed lorry causes delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

Pregnant woman attacked in Sheffield park

Car fire leads to partial closure of M1 in South Yorkshire

Anti-Trump demo in Sheffield set to be attended by over 1,000 protesters

Over 2,500 people express interest in police officer jobs in South Yorkshire

Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis next month

INSTAFAME: Exclusively revealed, Sheffield's fave food, drink and park photo opps according to Instagram

{Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis next month|Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Let’s pile misery on Bristol City boss’ says Owls star Adam Reach|click here}

Sheffield United: Blades boss Wilder urges referees to clamp down on timewasting