Terminally ill Owls fan to climb Mount Everest and plant Blades flag at the summit

A terminally ill Owls fan will plant a Blades flag on top of Mount Everest after his fundraising efforts hit over £15,000 in just three days.

Ian Toothill, aged 47, formerly of Sheffield but now of from Willesden Green, north west London, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2015.

After being told he had beaten the disease, Mr Toothill was recently informed that it had returned. Medics told him he has just several months to live.

The personal trainer, said he wants to be the first person with cancer to conquer Everest and hopes to raise £250,000 by March 1 - £29,275 will fund the expedition with the remainder donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

He said if someone donated £1,000 to his charity cause, he'll climb Mount Everest and plant a red and white flag with the Sheffield United crest on top of world's biggest mountain.

Mr Toothill has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his trip and the charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

Writing on his GoFundMe page, he said: "I'm determined to prove anything is possible, no matter what your situation.

"I also want to inspire anyone living with cancer to go and do that special thing they've always wanted to do. Of course, that thing might not be climbing a mountain. It could be finishing that book you've always said you would write, learning a new skill, or taking that dream trip.

"I've previously climbed in the Himalayas for three months, and I've walked across Iceland, solo and unsupported. Climbing Mt Everest would be the pinnacle of my adventures, as it's been a dream since I was a child, and on my bucket list as an adult."

To donate to Ian's cause visit his page by clicking here.

