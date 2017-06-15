'The area is out of control' - Residents shock at shooting and stabbing on Sheffield estate

A Sheffield estate where a man was shot and another stabbed is 'out of control' and 'scary' according to residents who live there.

Two men, aged 33 and 21, were taken to hospital following two incidents on the Wensley estate in Fir Vale yesterday morning.

Police on Hinde House Crescent. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star

Cordons were in place for a number of hours on a section Wensley Street and around Hinde House Crescent where a shop and the surrounding properties were under examination from officers.

The 33-year-old, who was stabbed, is said to be in a serious condition. The 21-year-old received a gunshot wound and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening say police.

Forensic officers were seen gathering evidence from the middle of the road as concerned residents looked on.

Police believe the incidents, which occurred around 3.40am on Thursday, are linked. The attackers are still at large and officers are appealing for any information.

Officers man the cordon on Wensley Street, Fir Vale as forensic officers carry out enquiries. Picture: George Torr/The Star

One residents on Hinde House Road who didn't wished to be named, said: I woke up to a woman shouting and screaming. It was really loud.

"The area is getting out of control. There are a lot of incidents around here. People are forever ringing the police.

"I'm always looking out of my window, I'm always alert. The estate at the moment is a scary place.

"With stuff going on around here I was expecting something like this big police cordon to arrive."

Police on Hinde House Crescent. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star

One man on Wensley Street said: "I heard there had been a shooting and someone had been seriously injured. One of my neighbours said they heard a bang. Next thing there was loads of police around.

"There's some good people who live on here and the minority drag it down. Something needs to be done."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating two incidents in the Wensley Street area of Sheffield, reported at 3.38am, on Thursday June 15, in which two men have been injured.

"A 33-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital with stab wound injuries, whilst a 21-year-old man is being treated in hospital with a gunshot wound, not believed to be life-threatening

"Enquiries are ongoing and while the investigation is in the early stages, officers do believe the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 116 of 15 June 2017.