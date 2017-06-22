The Pets Factor - brand new TV series featuring Sheffield vet

A Sheffield vet is set to show she has the pets factor when she appears on a new TV show next week.

Cat Henstridge wanted to be a vet since she was in primary school and achieved her dream in 2003 when she graduated from Bristol Vet School and began her career at a busy small animal practice in the West Midlands. Since then she has worked in a wide variety of clinics; from cutting edge referral centres to charity hospitals, from hectic multi-vet surgeries to being a single handed veterinarian, treating thousands of our furry friends along the way.

Cat relocated home to Sheffield a couple of years ago and now works at a small animal practice in the city.

She will appear in the new CBBC TV show, The Pets Factor, on Tuesday - the ten-week series is a warts and all look at community vets and the weird and wonderful cases they are faced with.

A spokesman for the programme said: “By appearing in the show she hopes to be able to educate the younger generations about great pet care and is also looking forward to showcasing the ‘behind the scenes’ of veterinary practice.”