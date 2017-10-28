Thieves target Sheffield takeaways

Thieves have targeted two takeaways located in the same area of Sheffield in the space of two days, police have confirmed.
Burglars attempted to break into a takeaway business located in Market Street, Woodhouse.
This took place between 8pm on Thursday and 10.20am yesterday morning.
A police spokesman said: "A rear door to the premise was forced but thankfully no entry was gained."
Then, between 7.45pm and 7.48pm, burglars struck at a takeaway in Beighton Road, Woodhouse.
Police say males on a motorbike attended and attempted to steal the cash till.
A spokesman said: "Thankfully this was dropped and recovered by staff."
It is not yet known whether the two incidents are believed to be linked.
