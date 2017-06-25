Thousands gather for family fun at popular Sheffield festival

Thousands of people gathered to enjoy some family fun at the annual Firth Park Festival.

Organisers say around 3000 visitors gathered to experience a wide range of attractions including, live music, dance shows and a variety of stalls.

Brooke-Ellah Robinson has glitter face paint applied by Claire Haskett.

One of the biggest attractions which wowed the crowds was the Nature Safari display in which youngsters were invited to meet unusual animals such as skunks, rabbits and chipmunks.

Live music was provided by performers including Stevie Moore and Danny Andrews, while belly dancers and wrestling demonstrations also proved popular.

There was also a wide range of stalls from organisations such as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who offered fire safety advice.

Event organiser Chris Fox, aged 53, said this was one of the best ever in its 17-year history.

Penny Rae doing the maypole at Firth Park Festival.

He added: “It was great to see people from all different cultures having a good time. There is a fantastic community spirit here and events like this really show us at our best.”

Dominic Stones with Oliver and Samuel