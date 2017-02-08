Thousands of counterfeit cigarettes, drugs and money seized from Sheffield homes

Around 30, 000 counterfeit cigarettes, drugs and money have been seized from two homes during raids by police.

Specialist officers smashed their way into two properties in Parson Cross this week and netted a combined haul of class A drugs, cannabis, counterfeit cigarettes and a large quantity of cash.

An unnamed officer from Sheffield Tasking Team, which executed the search warrants, said: “We are really pleased with the seizures achieved from the warrants executed and we will now continue this work, to remove further threats from the community in order to keep our residents safe.

“I would also like to stress the dangers of buying counterfeit goods, in particular tobacco products, as it unknown what chemicals and toxins are ingested in addition to the known health risks associated with smoking.”

Police have not yet released any details about arrests.

Anyone with information in relation to drugs, drugs supply or any other offence can contact police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.