Three generations of family celebrate Father's Day at Sheffield supermarket

It’s double trouble plus one at a supermarket in Sheffield who are celebrating Father’s Day with a father, his daughter and his granddaughter who all work side-by-side, in the same store.

Jack Plummer, 85, previously worked as a plasterer and taxi driver before starting at the Handsworth Road store in 2002 and now works in the produce department, spending his days alongside his daughter Maria and granddaughter Alicia.

Service section leader, Maria, said; "Everybody loves my dad! They come up to me and say ‘your dad’s a legend!’

“It’s a lovely family environment in the store anyway and having my dad and my daughter here just adds to that for me.

"My dad’s job keeps him going – he enjoys it and loves chatting to customers.”

Despite Jack’s age, he has no intention of going anywhere, saying; “I like to keep busy, I’ve never stopped working and have got no plans to retire. I want to get to 100!

“The job gets me out of the house, keeps me busy and gives me a reason to get up in the morning.”

Carla Gillott, community champion at Asda Sheffield, said: “You know what they say, blood is thicker than water and we can certainly vouch for that here.

“It’s absolutely fantastic and there is such a strong, traditional family-feel to the store, which is something you don’t always find in many retail environments in this modern day.

“We’ve a great relationship with the local community and customers always ask one colleague where the other is, which has created one big family atmosphere here at the store.

“They’re a really great family and it’s a pleasure to have them as part of the wider Asda family.”