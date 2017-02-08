Three have-a-go-hero school kids rewarded for helping at South Yorkshire crash scene

Three quick-thinking school children have been rewarded after they rushed to help people involved in a road accident.

Ten-year-old George Sleight, and siblings Lauren and Leo Firth, both aged 11, were on their way to Carlton Primary Academy in Barnsley with their dad when they saw a collision between a motorbike and a car.

George grabbed his mum’s mobile phone and rang for assistance. Meanwhile, Lauren and Leo ran over to the bike rider to assist. One phoned 999 and explain what happened, while the other phoned her dad’s work to explain that he was helping with a collision and would be late for work.

Following the incident in Fish Dam Lake, Barnsley, on November 16 last year, they have now been presented with certificates from South Yorkshire Police in recognititon of their quick-thinking actions.

Police community support officer Claire Banks, who presented the awards, said: “These children remained incredibly calm and immediately began to help when they saw what had happened.



“Their actions on that day showed just how concerned they were for the people involved and they were extremely willing to help.



“The courage, maturity and quick-thinking they showed on that day deserves to be recognised and I am proud to present them with these certificates.



“They have set an exceptional example to the rest of the children and the school and I hope that they feel proud of the help they offered on that morning.”

