Three men charged with historical sex offences in Rotherham

Three men have been charged with numerous sexual offences in Rotherham, as part of an ongoing investigation into child sexual exploitation carried out in the town between 1997-2013.

Asghar Bostan, 47 from East Bawtry Road, Rotherham is charged with raping a female between 2003 and 2004.

Mohammed Yasin, 36 from Lilycroft Road, Bradford and Qaiser Iqbal, 35, from Bingley Road, Bradford were charged taking a child away from a responsible person and intentionally arranging or facilitating the travel of a female for the purposes of sexual abuse between 2004 and 2006.

All three have been released and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court next month.

They have been charged as part of Operation Stovewood, which is the National Crime Agency's investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997-2013.

To date, a total of 15 men have been arrested and six charged.

A further nine have been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries for CSE related offences.

The investigation currently has 63 designated suspects and is in the process of engaging with 190 victims and survivors.