Three men to stand trial over death of South Yorkshire man murdered at his home

Three South Yorkshire men are due to stand trial over the death of a 47-year-old man murdered at his home.

Steven Fretwell, aged 47, died as a result of multiple injuries at his home in Kingswood Avenue, Laughton in Rotherham on Sunday, December 18 last year.

The three men charged with his murder - Nathan Kieran Fensome, aged 28, Ashley Grant Fensome, aged 21, both of Dinnington, and Barry Scott Plant, aged 35, from Wath appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning for a brief hearing.

All three men deny murdering Mr Fretwell, and are due to stand trial on September 18.

It is listed to last for three weeks.

The three defendants have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance.