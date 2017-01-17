Charities are quids in after £500,000 Thunderball jackpot remains unclaimed six months after life-changing draw.

National Lottery operators Camelot UK Lotteries Limited today revealed July 20 2016 top draw ticket, bought in Rotherham, was still not claimed by Monday's midnight deadline, here soundtracked by Sir Tom's 007 Thunderball theme and accompanied by lottery trivia quiz top ten posers.

The unwanted windfall will now go to funded projects that have previously included Brampton Ellis C of E Junior School collecting just shy of £10,000 for extra-curricular and holiday sessions, nutrition, well-being and weight management workshops for pupils and their families, and Ability Shopper Rotherham Ltd's £10,000 cash splash mobility scooter lifeline as well as disabled and elderly drop-in service support.

Senior Winners’ Advisor Andy Carter said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this amazing amount of money. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame they have missed out. But there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery".

LOTTS TO WIN: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/lotts-to-win-12-million-jackpot-after-top-prize-unclaimed-1-8338338

Since 1994 fantastic £36 billion has been raised by us - National Lottery players - for arts, heritage, health, education, environment, charity, voluntary and sports sectors.

GOOD TO KNOW: Anyone who believes they have winning ticket for any draw within 180-day deadline should call 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk address.