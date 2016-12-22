‘Tis the season to be jolly stressed!

Pressure and expense of Christmas spoils festive season sparkle for many of us.

A new survey shows it’s not all “ho ho ho” at this time of year - but you can have your say in our love or hate swipe quiz - as 49% of GB folk worry about cost of Chrimbo with those stats soaring to staggering 75% in our region. Shopping and seasonal TV schedule are among yule dislikes.

Surprisingly supposed Christmas villain - Brussels sprout (here illustrated by cutesy kids video) - doesn’t make top ten Christmas dislikes with just 12% of all people surveyed putting it among their top three turn-offs.

And it’s simple traditions that make Brits happiest, reveals Allianz Global Assistance's study, with wrapping presents, cooking dinner and wearing obligatory cracker hat among festive faves.

Christmas shopping disliked by 30% with supermarket trolley rage fueling stress levels

1 in 5 have concerns about increase in drunk and disorderly revellers in public places

Spending time with nearest and dearest (but not in-laws!) brings most joy at Christmas

Decking halls with holly and attending office party are among favourite festive pleasures

Said a company spokesman: “It’s encouraging to see spending time with loved ones and enjoying little pleasures such as wrapping presents and decorating the Christmas tree are among most enjoyable elements of the festive season.

" However, with one in three adults putting Christmas presents on credit this year and more than one in five putting Christmas food on credit, we urge people worried about money or debt, to seek advice from a charity-run service like National Debtline as soon as possible.

Top ten festive likes and dislikes

"The earlier you seek free advice, the sooner you can worry less about your money situation and focus on enjoying the festive fun."

