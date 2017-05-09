Top Sheffield artist Pete McKee out of intensive care following liver transplant

Sheffield artist Pete McKee is now out of intensive care following a liver transplant.

Owls fan McKee, a well-known painter and cartoonist from Sheffield, was diagnosed with end stage liver disease two years ago.

A member of the The 51-year-old's team told fans on social media he was recovering on a hospital ward in Leeds following the operation and is now focusing on watching Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off games.

A statement read: "After a rather hectic weekend we just wanted to give you all a quick update on Pete's condition.

"He had a full liver transplant on Saturday evening, the doctors were pleased with how the operation went and he has been transferred off the intensive care unit and is now recovering on the ward.

"We would like to thank you all for your kind wishes over the weekend they will mean a lot to Pete when he is well enough to read them. His focus now is to concentrate on getting better so he can watch Sheffield Wednesday on the TV in the playoffs."

Mods n Sods: An example of artwork from Pete McKee's installation piece in 2015

McKee, a cartoonist for the Sheffield Telegraph's sports section, has been responsible for a number of popular larger than life street-art projects including 'The Snog' on Broad Lane.

Football features heavily in the artist's work but he has also worked with Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher and fashion designer Sir Paul Smith.

McKee, who has a shop on Sharrow Vale Road, said his diagnoses was caused by a rare genetic condition and sparked a 'massive change' in his lifestyle and perspective, including giving up drinking and a number of diet changes.

Thousands of McKee's fans have replied to the Facebook post, wishing the artist a speedy recovery and praising the donor and their family.

Kathryn Devney said: "Best wishes to Pete. Here's hoping he makes a full recovery and the Owls do the business for him."

Sarah Williams posted: "Really pleased it went as well as it could. Hope you continue to get better and are home soon."

Patrick McCreesh said: "Nice one Pete, glad it went all right for you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.