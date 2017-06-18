Traffic to be one-way only on busy Sheffield city centre street to allow for bridge repairs

Traffic on a busy Sheffield city centre street will be one-way only for a period of 12 hours starting from this afternoon, to allow for bridge repairs to be made.

Due to repairs needing to be made to the Sheaf Street foot bridge between Pond Hill and Park Square. Sheaf Street will be one-way traffic only between 5pm this afternoon until 5am tomorrow morning.

This comes after a lorry crashed into the bridge last month, striking the structure with the crane part of the vehicle.

The road closed to traffic travelling from Park Square towards Pond Hill (traffic will still be able to run in the Pond Hill towards Park Square direction).

During this time, the 120 bus service will divert as follows:

120 towards Fulwood – Normal route to Park Square, then 2nd EXIT onto Commercial Street, LEFT at top of Fitzalan Square, down Flat Street, THROUGH & TURNING in Sheffield Interchange and using Harmer Lane, and resuming normal route on Pond Street & Flat Street.

No bus stops are missed.