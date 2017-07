Trams will not be operating to an area of Sheffield tomorrow due to engineering works.

Operator Stagecoach Supertram said trams cannot operate to Malin Bridge on Sunday due to essential repairs on Holme Lane.

A replacement bus service will run between Hillsborough and Malin Bridge with stops at the end of Holme Lane.

Customers can follow Stagecoach Supertram on Twitter for the latest travel alerts.