Chance to win flights to Bejing when Chinese film festival comes to Sheffield

Manchester Airport, in partnership with Hainan Airlines, is launching a Chinese film festival that will travel to Sheffield on March 2 to celebrate film and culture from China.

The event is free of charge, and everyone that attends will go into a competition to win a pair of flights to Beijing direct with Hainan Airlines from Manchester Airport.

As well as visiting Sheffield the Manchester Airport Chinese Film Festival will run until 11th April and take in 12 UK cities.

Call of Heroes, previous known as The Deadly Reclaim, is a 2016 Hong Kong-Chinese action film produced and directed by Benny Chan, with action direction by Sammo Hung, and starring Sean Lau, Louis Koo, Eddie Peng, Yuan Quan, Jiang Shuying, with a special appearance by Wu Jing.

Hainan Airlines started flying direct to Beijing four times a week from Manchester in June last year, and the festival has been arranged to showcase the vibrant culture of China, which thanks to the route, is much closer and accessible for residents of Sheffield. The route makes Manchester the only airport outside of London with a direct service to Mainland China, taking just 10 hours. It is served by an A330-300 with 292 seats, 32 of which are business class with lie flat beds.

Patrick Alexander, Head of Marketing at Manchester Airport said: “We are looking forward to bringing our Chinese Film Festival to Sheffield to showcase Chinese culture to a range of people there. Since the start of our direct service to Beijing, China is now within touching distance of so much more of the UK population, due to our catchment area spanning as far north as Scotland, south to the Midlands, east to Yorkshire and west to Wales and Merseyside.

“With the chance to win flights and the opportunity to meet people from the airline it is a great opportunity for film buffs, travel fans or Chinese enthusiasts, to learn more about this exciting brand and destination.”

For more information, or to register to attend one of the events, log onto MANAIRPORTCHINESEFILMFEST.EVENTBRITE.CO.UK

