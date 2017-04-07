Confusion over South Yorkshire fare increases causing 'arguments between drivers and passengers'

Confusion over the extent of fare increases on South Yorkshire's public transport network has led to arguments between passengers and drivers.

That is the verdict of commuters after transport operator Stagecoach introduced price hikes on April 2 across a number of bus and tram services - with some tickets rising by as much as £7.

Trams in Sheffield.

Janet Woodhouse, aged 37, said: "There has been a lot of confusion, some people thought the increase would only be 20p whereas others said it would be 50p.

"I heard some people arguing with a driver because they were sure that the price should have been 50p less then what he was asking for."

Alfred Smith, aged 82, of Greystones, said: "I remember when you could get the bus for ten pence, you couldn't move for the amount of buses there were."

Stuart Wyatt, aged 41, of Millhouses, added: "I find that the buses are quite expensive. I was in Edinburgh for a while and the bus service there is a lot cheaper because you can pay £1.50 to get all the way across the town."

"They know that they are the only group of people who can provide a service like that so they can set the prices however they like."

But Debbie Hancock, aged 52, of Chapeltown, said she has experienced "quite a good service on the trams and park and ride."

Rotherham man Stuart Wallace, aged 45, said: "I park in Meadowhall and get the tram in from there. £3.40 is good value for money in my case."

Most Stagecoach bus and tram single tickets have gone up by 10p or 20p, with the company claiming the hike is to 'reflect rising costs'.

Some of the biggest increases will be seen by passengers who use 28-day bus or tram megariders or the joint bus and tram megariders. The bus or tram megariders, which previously cost £43, are going up to £48. The joint bus and tram megarider tickets will increase from £47 to £54.

Matt Davies, Stagecoach Yorkshire managing director, said: “This is the first increase for most of our fares for two years, and our ticket prices are still much cheaper than many other UK cities."

He added passengers will also soon be able to make contactless payments and 'Smartcards' will be introduced to reduce the need for paper tickets.

A spokeswoman for Supertram said the increase was down to cost increases in 'labour, utilities and business rates.'