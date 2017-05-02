New fares will save South Yorkshire Virgin Trains customers annual £7.1m

Virgin Trains are making cheaper advance tickets and seat reservations available to South Yorkshire commuters on day of travel.

Same day advance fares available between Doncaster and London will cost average £47.53 – saving 47% on off-peak single price.

Based on walk-up fares currently bought by customers, Virgin Trains calculates today's East Coast announcement could save customers more than £7 million a year.

Previously, advance fares have only been available to buy up to 11:59pm day before travel. Now Virgin Trains customers travelling from Doncaster to the capital can make savings of 37 per cent on average compared to cost of walk-up fare (Anytime or Off-Peak single/return) by purchasing advance ticket on the day, subject to availability.

These fares can be bought through all retail channels including operator's website, ticket machines and at station travel centres on the day of travel and, where they are able to take advantage of an advance fare, passengers will also be able to reserve their seat when buying their ticket.

Those travelling between Doncaster and London could pay £47.53 for one-way ticket on the day, almost half the price of an off-peak single (£89), representing saving of 47 per cent.

In total, customers travelling between the town and capital could save £1.2 million over the course of a year through buying cheaper advance tickets during day of travel.

Virgin Trains, leading the way in tackling fare complexity and ensuring better deal for customers, confirmed earlier this year its participation in single-leg pricing trial with the government that will consider alternative ways to guarantee customers simpler fares.

Company regional general manager Natasha Wilding said: “This is great news for many thousands of customers who will be able to take advantage of big savings on the day of travel. Virgin Trains has always positioned itself on the side of customers and we have a strong record of innovating for the benefit of rail passengers.

“Customers who can buy tickets well in advance will continue to benefit from the very cheapest fares, with booking now available six months ahead. However, we know that’s not possible for everyone on every journey, which is why customers can now purchase advance fares on the day of travel and save money as well as reserve a seat.

"With more of our cheapest fares available on the day of travel, we’re providing customers with a more affordable and relaxing alternative to road or air travel and we’re proud to be leading the way with changes that will ensure customers get the best value for money.”