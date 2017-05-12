ROAD CLOSURES AND DIVERSIONS: Details of South Yorkshire highway improvements scheme

Phase 3 of the A61 Birdwell highway improvements scheme works are now underway; the Birdwell Roundabout is undergoing alterations to make it bigger and the next stage of the traffic management plan has begun.

The traffic management plan includes southbound lane closures on the Dearne Valley Parkway between Rockingham Roundabout and the Birdwell Roundabout. The diversions may cause delays so if possible allow extra time if you are travelling on one of the affected routes.

Not all of the surrounding areas will be affected; to try and help you plan your journey we have listed potential routes:

M1 Motorway to Birdwell - no route change

M1 Motorway to Dearne Valley Parkway - no route change

M1 Motorway to Hoyland - no change to existing diversion route

Birdwell to Hoyland - no change to diversion route

Dearne Valley Parkway to Hoyland - no change to existing diversion route

If you’re travelling from Birdwell to the M1 Motorway- the following amended diversion will be in place:

Take the first exit at Birdwell Roundabout. Follow Dearne Valley Parkway, take the third exit at Rockingham Roundabout (the one nearest KFC), onto new link road, take the second exit at Fitzwilliam Roundabout (the new mini roundabout) , then the third exit at the Cross Keys Roundabout, then keep left for entry to M1 North and South.

* This route will be comprehensively signed*

Dearne Valley Parkway to M1 Motorway the following amended diversion will be in place:

Take the first exit at Rockingham Roundabout (the one nearest KFC), onto new link road, then take the second exit at Fitzwilliam Roundabout, then the third exit at the Cross Keys Roundabout, then keep left for entry to M1 North and South.

Dearne Valley Parkway to Birdwell the following amended diversion will be in place:

Take the first exit at Rockingham Roundabout (the one nearest KFC), onto new link road, take the second exit at Fitzwilliam Roundabout (the new mini roundabout), third exit at the Cross Keys Roundabout, and then keep right for Birdwell.

* This route will be comprehensively signed*

Hoyland to M1 Motorway, the following amended diversion will be in place:

Take the second exit at the Cross Keys Roundabout, keep left for entry to M1 North and South.

Hoyland to Birdwell, the following amended diversion will be in place:

Take the second exit at the Cross Keys Roundabout, keep right for Birdwell