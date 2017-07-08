Sheffield Parkway open again after multi-vehicle crash

Sheffield Parkway has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused serious disruption last night.

Eye-witnesses reported emergency services attending the collision around 9pm. An air ambulance was also deployed to the scene.

It is understood casualties were taken to Northern General Hospital by air and land ambulance.

Police said both in and out of city carriageways were closed from Prince of Wales turn off towards Park Square roundabout into city and from the Derek Dooley Way/Cutlers Gate turn off towards Parkway Markets.

The road was closed most of the night but has now reopened.

No more details of the casualties have yet been revealed.

