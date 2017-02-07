Tree felling resumes at site where seven people were arrested in Sheffield yesterday

Tree felling has resumed on a road where seven protesters - including a councillor - were arrested yesterday.

Workmen have started chopping horse chestnut trees in Chippinghouse Road, Nether Edge, just a day after Green Party councillor Alison Teal and six others were arrested.

Coun Teal was one of four women and three men arrested under trade union legislation which is intended to stop people preventing others from working. The ward member was later charged.

A group has gathered again today on Chippinghouse Road to protest, and a second group is gathered at nearby Stead Road.

Trees are being felled by private company Amey as part of Sheffield Council's wider £2bn Streets Ahead scheme to improve roads.

The authority claims some trees need removing for the work to be completed, but protesters say they are chopping down perfectly healthy trees.

Two protesters arrested last year over a similar demonstration on Marden Road, Nether Edge, are due to go on trial at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 9.