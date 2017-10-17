'Tremendous' principal to step down at Sheffield primary school

The boss of an academy trust has announced changes to leadership at some of its schools in Sheffield.

Angela Clarke will step down as principal at Lower Meadow Primary Academy, in Batemoor, part of the Astrea Academy Trust, at the end of term to take up a post elsewhere in the city.

Chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, Libby Nicholas,

Karen Brown has been appointed as the school's new principal, moving over to the academy from Hartley Brook Academy, in Shiregreen, where she is currently vice principal.

Jim Garbutt, principal of Hartley Brook will become executive principal of Lower Meadow Primary.

The trust said he will bring additional leadership capacity and support to the school.

Chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, Libby Nicholas, said: "Angela has been a tremendous principal at Lower Meadow, securing a fantastic set of results over the summer at Key Stage 2 but more importantly, establishing a very happy and welcoming environment that inspires beyond measure and in which children learn and thrive.

"We owe Angela a debt of gratitude for her excellent leadership.

“We are delighted to be appointing Karen Brown as Angela’s successor. Karen moves over from Hartley Brook - also in the Astrea family - and will be supported by Jim Garbutt as executive principal.”

Mrs Clarke said she felt the time was right to take on new challenges.

She said: "It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to work at Lower Meadow for the past eight years but I have decided the time is right for me to take on new challenges.

"I want to thank everyone at Lower Meadow for their support - the staff team for their relentless hard work and dedication and to our wonderful children to say how proud I am of them all.

“I am extremely proud of all we have achieved at Lower Meadow and am confident school will continue to grow and develop with the fantastic staff team we already have in places supported by new leadership from Karen Brown and Jim Garbutt.”