Trial date set for South Yorkshire teen accused of Leonne Weeks' murder

An 18-year-old man, accused of murdering teenager Leonne Weeks on a tow path in South Yorkshire, is set to stand trial next year.

16-year-old Leonne was found with fatal injuries on a pathway just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington on the morning of January 16 this year.

Mourners lay tributes near to the towpath where 16-year-old Leonne Weeks was murdered in Dinnington

A post-mortem examination carried out concluded she died of multiple stab wounds.

Shea Peter Heeley appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, via video link from HMP Manchester, this afternoon, when his trial was set for March 5, 2018.

Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court.

Leonne was studying hair and beauty at Dinnington College when she died.

In a statement released by her family in the wake of her death, Leonne was described as 'much loved'.

They said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister Leonne.

"She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us."

Leonne Weeks