Tributes paid to young Sheffield motorcyclist who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to a young motorcylist who died in a crash in Sheffield.

A 20-year-old man was riding a grey Yamaha motorbike that lost control on Langsett Road North, in Oughtibridge, at around 7.45am.

The man, who has not been named, died at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved and police are appealing for witnesses.

A minute’s silence was held before the annual Easter egg run in aid of The Children’s Hospital Charity in memory of the motorcyclist.

Tributes flooded in on social media for the victim, with some calling for measures to be introduced on the stretch of road before more accidents happen.

Amanda Sheldon said: “RIP kid,spread your wings and fly high sweetheart.”

Keely Hutton wrote: “RIP. Something needs to be done before more lives are taken on this road.”

Richard Fowler said: “So many accidents over the years on this particular stretch of road. RIP.”

Martin Sapcote wrote: “RIP young man, so sad. How more people have to die or be involved in accidents on this corner until it is improved? Only last year two cars crashed through the wall and in to the field and there was a head on collision with a sports car and a bus.”

Witnesses are should call 101 quoting incident number 262 of April 16.