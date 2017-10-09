Two arrested over spate of burglaries on outskirts of Doncaster

Two men have been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries on the outskirts of Doncaster.

They were taken in for questioning by police yesterday after a series of break ins across the Isle of Axholme area.

Police are now urging residents to make sure their properties are made secure.

Superintendent Dave Hall, of the Scunthorpe Community Partnership, said: "On Sunday morning we arrested two suspects, and their links to these burglaries are now being pursued.

"We want to give reassurance to local residents that we will continue our investigations into such crimes.

"We're also urging those residents to ensure that windows and doors are locked, and that keys to houses and cars are secure as preventative measures.

"Should members of the public see anything suspicious in the area that concerns them please contact us on 101, contact your local policing team, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."