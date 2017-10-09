Two charged over alleged robbery near South Yorkshire post office

Two people have been charged after a man was allegedly robbed near a post office.

The 45-year-old victim had just withdrawn some money from New Lodge Post Office on October 4 when he was allegedly robbed by a man and woman a short distance away.

Neil Bamford, aged 40, and Terri Hodson, aged 30, both of North Royds Wood, Athersley North, have now been charged with robbery.

Both have been remanded into custody to appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court this morning.