Two dead after car crashes into bridge in Rotherham

Two men have been killed after the car they were travelling in hit a bridge in Maltby.
At just after 8.40pm last night, a red Citroen C1 was travelling along the A631 Tickhill Road, Maltby, towards Tickhill, when it failed to negotiate a right hand bend, mounted the pavement and collided with a bridge parapet.
A 40-year-old man driving the car and a 27-year-old man who was a passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
There were a number of people at the scene who witnessed the collision and police officers want anyone who has not yet come forward, or who saw what happened, to contact them.
Anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of the car prior to the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 1,136 of October 6 2017.
