Two men charged with murder of Sheffield man Aseel Al-Essaie

Two men have today been charged with the murder of Sheffield man Aseel Al-Essaie.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot in the chest in broad daylight as he attended a family party on Daneil Hill in Upperthorpe on Saturday, February 18.

Forensic officers at the scene back in February on Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe

Matthew Cohen, aged 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool were both remanded in custody and are set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.

Emergency services were called shortly after the incident but Mr Al-Essaie died in hospital shortly after, as a result of the gunshot wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “I’d like to thank Aseel’s family for their patience and support while we have continued to conduct enquiries into their son’s death, and to members of the public who have come forward with information.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone who has any information about Mr Al-Essaie’s death, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time."

Patricia Sharpe, 57, of Bramwell Street, Upperthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool are also charged in connection with Mr Al Essaie’s death.

Both are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Anyone with any information that could help police, call 101 quoting incident number 571 of February 18, 2017.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.