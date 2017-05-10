Two men spoken to by police after reports of wild animal hunting in Sheffield

Two men have been spoken to by police after receiving reports of wild animal hunting involving dogs.

Police at the scene talking to the two men. Picture: Sheffield North West LPT

Officers from Sheffield North West Local Policing Team, supported by Wildlife Crime Officers responded to reports of two males poaching hares with lurcher type dogs on Bradfield Moor, part of the Wentworth Estate on Tuesday.

One male from Sheffield and one male from Chesterfield, have been reported for hunting wild mammals with dogs. Police seized their equipment and vehicle were 'pending any resulting court appearances'.

A spokesman from Sheffield North West LPT said: "South Yorkshire Police take poaching offences very seriously, and strive to ensure that the rural community is protected from people who take part in such cruel activities."