Two Sheffield charities scoop top digital awards

Two Sheffield charities - which have helped over two million disadvantaged people to learn computer skills - have been honoured with top awards.

Helen Milner OBE was named Digital Leader of the Year for her work as chief executive of the Good Things Foundation, which has helped more than two million people such as those who are disabled and the elderly to develop their IT skills.

As an extra testament to the good working being done in the city, Sheffield Flourish was named Digital Charity of the Year in recognition of its online resource which offers a range of courses designed to help people with mental health problems to improve their digital skills and well-being.

The accolades were handed out at the Digital Leaders 100 Awards 2017 ceremony held at the St Pancras Renaissance London Hotel on Thursday, June 22.

Helen said: "It is a huge honour to be recognised in this way.

"The work of Good Things Foundation and our thousands of local partners are changing the lives of people every day people who are struggling in a digital world. I have the pleasure to work with a talented team

and with supportive partners who make success easy.”

Panel judge Maggie Philbin OBE, a BBC technology reporter and chief executive officer of TeenTech, tweeted about Helen's win: "She had my vote!

"Great leader, great woman. If you don't know her work check out what Helen is doing with Good Things Foundation.”

Roz Davies, managing director of Sheffield Flourish, said: "The award is amazing news for the hundreds of people living with mental health conditions and supporters

who have made Sheffield Flourish what it is.”