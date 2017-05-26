Two Sheffield hospitals among 27 across England put on standby to deal with possible terror attack this weekend

NHS England has sent an alert to the country's 27 trauma units to be on standby for a possible fresh terror attack over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sheffield's Northern General Hospital and Children's Hospital are among the units put on alert which is response to the nation's Terror Threat Level being escalated to the highest level of Critical - meaning an attack could be imminent - following Monday night's bombing at Manchester Arena in which 22 people were killed.

The message sent to the trauma units came from Chris Moran, NHS England’s national clinical director for trauma.

The message states: “The trauma community in Manchester has provided a tremendous response to the atrocity on Monday night and this is a credit to their dedication and clinical skills, and also the preparation that has taken place.

"You will be aware that we have a bank holiday weekend approaching.

"There are a number of things that all trauma units and major trauma centres can do to prepare for a further incident and I should be grateful if you could disseminate these within your network so that frontline clinicians are aware.”

The letter was obtained and published by The Health Service Journal.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "Since the [Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre] has announced the threat level has changed from severe to critical, this triggers longstanding, tried and tested NHS protocols reflected in this letter, which reminds NHS organisations of the precautionary measures they need to take ensure care is in place should it be needed.”