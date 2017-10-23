Tyre slash attack on Sheffield ambulance could have had 'catastrophic consequences'

Vandals who slashed the tyres of an ambulance in Sheffield could have caused 'catastrophic consequences' to a patient's life, emergency services have reportedly warned.

Paramedics were treating a patient in Broomhall in the early hours of this morning when the attack happened.

Jackie Cole, divisional commander for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, has now reportedly spoken out against the attackers.

She said: "Luckily, this patient was treated at home.

"But if someone had needed time-critical treatment in hospital this thoughtless act could have had catastrophic consequences."

Contact police with information on 101.