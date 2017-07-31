Unclaimed £1m lottery ticket bought in South Yorkshire donated to charity

The £1 million prize money from a lottery ticket bought in South Yorkshire has now been donated to charity as the winner failed to claim their winnings.

A ticket from the ‘A Dip Into Paradise’ EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions Mega Week draw on January 31 was bought in Barnsley.

But the prize went unclaimed for more than 180 days after the draw took place as the deadline expired at midnight on July 30.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said the fund plus the interest it earned has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor, said: "Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this amazing prize.

"To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis."