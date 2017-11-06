Unique survey hopes to better understand scale of South Yorkshire's armed forces community

The first ever study to map the size and scale of the armed forces community in South Yorkshire has been launched in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.

The armed forces community is made up of serving and former military personnel, volunteers and reservists, plus family members and bereaved relatives.

But it is not currently known how many of the armed forces community live, work or have family members in South Yorkshire, making it difficult for the authorities to commission and provide services that can specifically help them.

But now a new scheme launched jointly by Sheffield Hallam University, South Yorkshire councils and York St John University is hoping to provide the answer.

The partnership has created the armed forces specific survey in the build up to Remembrance Sunday commemorations on November 12. .

The survey is open until May next year and the partnership is calling for all members of the armed forces community in South Yorkshire to take part.

Dr Katherine Albertson is leading the project on behalf of Sheffield Hallam University's Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice.

She said: "Despite many efforts to support the armed forces community, very little is known about their needs, desires, aspirations or experiences.

"Without this evidence-base it is difficult for local authorities, businesses or commercial services to be as armed forces-friendly as possible.

"This South Yorkshire-focused survey means we can ask the experts - the armed forces community themselves - and begin to build an accurate picture of what the community truly looks like."

The scheme has been made possible thanks to a grant of more than £180, 000 from the Ministry of Defence’s Covenant Fund.

The findings will be used to strengthen the delivery of the armed forces covenant pledges to support serving and former military personnel.

To complete the survey visit https://tinyurl.com/y8yv8luc