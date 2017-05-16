UPDATE: 'Group of men fighting in South Yorkshire street' leaves man in critical condition

A man is in a critical condition after being injured during a mass fight between a group of men in the street.

The 57-year-old man remains in hospital today following a disturbance in Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, on Sunday at 10.30pm.

Four men, aged 29, 37, 48 and 41, have been arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said police had been called out amid reports that "a group of men were fighting in the street."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1194 of 14 May 2017.