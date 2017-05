A busy road is due to re-open after police talked a man they were concerned for down from a Doncaster bridge.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called out to Hexthorpe bridge near to Doncaster town centre at around 3.30pm this afternoon, due to concerns for a man.

The scene on Hexthorpe Bridge. Picture: Emma Whiteley

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man has now come down from the bridge, and the stretch of Balby Road closed as a result of the incident is due to re-open shortly.