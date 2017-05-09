UPDATE: Neighbours describe shock raid as armed police arrest man in Sheffield

Neighbours described the shocking moment armed police rushed onto a Sheffield estate before arresting a man on suspicion of firearms offences.

Shocked onlookers on South View Road in Sharrow described the scene as officers, armed with machine guns, screamed at two occupants inside a property to come out and ‘put their hands on their head’.

The operation carried out by officers in West Yorkshire in connection with an incident last week.

Officers were stationed outside the entrance to the property as they made further enquiries.

Connie Rendle, 82, has lived on nearby Rampant Road, for 60 years and said she had ‘never seen anything like it’.

“I looked out and saw all these police officers with guns. They were screaming ‘armed police get your hands on your head!’

Police at the scene on South View Road

“I then saw a man and a woman with officers pointing their guns at them. The man came out with no shoes on."

Neighbour Gavin Cordon said: “I was walking up the road and the police cars sped past me. There was about 10 to 12 officers with guns. Two people - they looked like students - came out of the house with their hands on their head.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested by West Yorkshire police officers on Tuesday on South View Road in the Sharrow area of Sheffield.

“He was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in connection to a police incident last week.

"South Yorkshire Police would like to advise the community there is no cause for concern and the man is now in police custody.