UPDATE: Person talked down from roof of Sheffield city centre department store

A person has this afternoon been talked down from the top of a department store building in Sheffield city centre.

An area of The Moor was cordoned off by police for about an hour amid concerns for the welfare of someone on top of the Atkinsons of Sheffield building.

Onlookers told how police officers spoke with the person who came down from the roof at about 3pm.

Market trader Peter Chappell, aged 72, described the person as a "middle aged man" and added: "A large crowd had gathered as people wanted to know what was going on. There was a police officer also on the roof and he looked like he was talking to a man for quite a while.

"In the end he came down and police removed the cordon."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed a person had come down from the roof and the scene was now clear.