UPDATE: Police called out to reports of man brandishing 'samurai sword' on Sheffield street

South Yorkshire Police have been called out to a Sheffield street this morning, after receiving reports of a man carrying a weapon described as a 'samurai sword'.

Police were called to Raisen Hall Road, Longley just after 8.10am this morning, and closed a section of the road for several hours while they dealt with the incident.

The scene in Longley

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Local residents reported the man was causing damage to cars parked on the road however at this time, officers have not found any cars to be damaged.

"No one was injured during the incident and officers remain in the area to identify the man involved and provide reassurance to residents.

"If you saw what happened, or know who he is, please call 101 quoting incident number 311 of 28 October 2017.