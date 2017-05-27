UPDATE: Police 'concerned for mental health' of man at Sheffield flat block currently blocked off by armed officers

A Sheffield road remains sealed off as the emergency services, including armed police and sniffer dogs, deal with an ongoing incident at a flat block, amid reports officers are concerned for the mental health of a man inside the building.

Police have sealed off part of Shirecliffe Road and Cooks Wood Road in Parkwood Spring.

The scene on Shirecliffe Road

The emergency services are attending to an ongoing incident at a block of flats in Shirecliffe Road.

Police say they can not release any further information on the incident at this time.

A resident at the flat block, who has been told he cannot access her home until the conclusion of the incident, says officers told him they were concerned for the mental health of a man inside the building.

He said: "It is to keep him safe and others in the community.

"With the high risks going on they they are taking extra measures."

Another eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "We saw armed police pointing guns towards the block of flats.

"There are about five cars and a dog unit was there.

"The police are still there now."

The police have been contacted for further information.

More to follow.