UPDATE: Police link hit-and-run incident to Sheffield brawl that led to two teens being stabbed

Police have now confirmed they are a linking a hit-and-run incident in a separate part of Sheffield to a mass brawl that led to a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old boy being stabbed.

The brawl is understood to have taken place between two groups of teenagers near to Hunters Bar roundabout last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told The Star they have now linked the brawl to a hit-and-run collision that took place in Hillsborough last night, but said they could not release any further information at this time.

The 19-year-old boy involved in the brawl suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The 14-year-old was treated in hospital for his injuries, but has since been released.

Parts of Ecclesall Road were cordoned off for several hours last night, following the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101.

More to follow.