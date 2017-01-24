UPDATE: Public's fear over sex attacker on the prowl in popular Sheffield park

Members of the public have expressed their fear that a pervert is on the prowl at a popular park after a young woman was sexually assaulted.

A 21-year-old woman was the victim of a sex attack in Weston Park sometime between 10.35pm and 11pm last night. The suspect, who police have yet so say whether they are male or female, is still at large.

Police have cordoned off the whole park, and adjoining Crookes Valley Park. Specialist officers seemed to be focusing their investigation around the bandstand area.

A small crowd gathered at the entrance gates this morning and expressed their shock that such an incident had taken place in a 'picturesque park'.

Rebecca Wade, aged 40, of Wincobank, said: "It is shocking because the park looks really picturesque. It just shows you have to be really careful wherever you go in this day and age.

"It is frightening to think that the person who did this is still out there somewhere. I hope the victim is okay and I hope police catch the person who did it."

Her daughter Jessie, aged 17, added: "You seem to hear about more and more of things like this happening. This is why whenever I'm going anywhere I get there as quickly as possible, especially at night. You have to be really careful."

Diane Goldthorpe, aged 51, had accompanied her 17-year-old daughter Anna to the city as the youngster had an interview to join a speech and language course at the University of Sheffield.

Mrs Goldthorpe said: "We are visiting from Leeds and when we saw the police tape we were taken aback. It's a bit worrying.

"The building where my daughter would go to university is round here so it does concern me. I would ask my daughter to not use the park given that this has happened."

Anna said: "It is scary, it put's you on edge."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the sex attack victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: “Additional police patrols will be provided over the coming days to provide reassurance."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

