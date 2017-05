A Sheffield road has now re-opened following a road traffic collision that led to two people being hospitalised.

The accident took place in Barnsley Road in Fir Vale, near to Longley Park Sixth Form, just after 4pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, and a police spokesman confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital to be 'checked out'.

The road was closed by officers for over an hour, while recovery work took place.