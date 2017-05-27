UPDATE: Teen stabbed in Sheffield brawl still in hospital in serious condition

A 19-year-old man stabbed during a mass brawl in Sheffield on Friday is in a serious condition and remains in hospital, police confirmed this morning.

The brawl took place at around 8pm on Friday, when police responded to reports of an altercation between a group of teenagers near to the Hunters Bars roundabout in Sheffield.



A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy suffered what are believed to have been stab wounds in the incident and were both taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"The 14-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and was later discharged. The 19-year-old man currently remains in hospital."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told The Star yesterday they have now linked the brawl to a hit-and-run collision that took place in Hillsborough on Friday but said they could not release any further information at this time.



Officers are investigating the incident and are making enquiries in the area.

Anyone with any information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1163 of May 26, 2017.