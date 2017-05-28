UPDATE: Two car crash leads to Sheffield road closure

Two cars were involved in a collision in the early hours of this morning, which led to a Sheffield road being closed for over an hour.

At around 3.20am this morning it is reported two cars, a black Volkswagen Passat and a blue Vauxhall Corsa, collided with each other on Hinde House Lane, Firth Park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "No one was injured in the collision and police are currently conducting enquiries.

"If you have any information that may be able to assist officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 185 of May 28."

The collision took place in Hinde House Crescent, Firth Park just before 4am this morning.

The road was closed until around 4.45am as the emergency services dealt with the collision.