Health experts today offer timely reminder for Sheffield folk to examine loved one's moles.

Not, that is, South Yorkshire's subterranean mammal community. Rather, pigmented skin spots. Melanocytic naevi, to give them their Sunday name, here accompanied by reminder - were it needed - not to subject yourself to DIY mole removal as well as ten fascinating (we'll let you be judge of that) facts about them.

British Skin Foundation is using St Valentine's Day as topical prompt for local couples to check for changes in moles.

BSF trustee, consultant dermatologist Dr Bav Shergill assures: “Most skin cancers can be cured if detected early.

Tell-tale signs to spot:

· Moles that are growing or changing shape

· Moles that are developing new colours

· Moles that are inflamed, bleeding, or red around the edges

· Moles that are particularly itchy or behaving unusually

"The best way to detect skin cancer is to check your skin regularly, about once a month. You should examine the skin all over your body from top to toe.

Moles alert

"Ask a friend or member of your family to look at areas you can’t see such as your scalp, ears and back.”

Cancer facts to consider:

· Seven people die from skin cancer every day in the UK

· Over 100,000 new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year

· Rates of malignant melanoma are rising faster than any other type of common cancer

· On average someone who dies from skin cancer typically loses 20 years of their life

· At least two 15 to34 year-olds are being diagnosed with malignant melanoma every day in the UK

"Remember, if in doubt, get it checked out straight away," add experts. "Tell your doctor about any changes to a mole or patch of skin.

"Show someone you really love them this Valentine’s Day by checking their skin health"

