Vandals brand Sheffield nursery with name of political party

Vandals have targeted a Sheffield nursery, spraying the name of a political party on to the entrance of the building.

Walls either side of the entrance to Meersbrook Bank Nursery in Binfield Road, Meersbrook have had the word 'Labour' spray-painted on to them in orange.

This follows Thursday's General Election when The Labour Party gained 30 seats and saw the biggest increase in its vote share since 1945.

The Conservatives remain the largest party in Parliament with 318 seats, but have fallen short of the amount needed for a majority - causing a hung Parliament.

The vandalism was noticed by a Meersbrook resident yesterday, who posted on Twitter: "Vandalism at the local school!"

No-one from Meersbrook Bank Nursery and Primary School was available for comment.