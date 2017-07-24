Vehicles torched in arson attacks in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a spate of arson attacks on vehicles in South Yorkshire.

A Renault Clio was torched on Sough Hall Avenue, Thorpe Hesley at 12.55am on Saturday, and a BMW was torched on Barrowfield Road, Thurnscoe at around 5am.

At around 6pm on Saturday evening, firefighters were call to a Vauxhall Astra that had been deliberately set on fire on Rolleston Road, Firth Park, Sheffield.

Later that evening, at 11.45pm, a Ford Mondeo was targeted by arsonists on Beechfield Road, in Hyde Park, Doncaster.

A vehicle was torched on Coniston Road, in Barnsley town centre, at 2am last night and a BMW was targeted on Swanee Road, Kendray at 2.05am.

Three cars were set alight on Charles Street, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley at around 1.25am, but the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.

Anyone with information about fires should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.